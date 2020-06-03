Jensen-Humphreys takes reins on Quilter Cirilium Blend and Generation portfolios

Former deputy CIO of Seven Investment Management Ian Jensen-Humphreys has taken on the management of Quilter Investors' multi-asset Cirilium Blend and Generation portfolio ranges, Investment Week can reveal.

Jensen-Humphreys, who joined Quilter in March and assumed management of the portfolios on 1 June, will work alongside Rasmus Soegaard on the Cirilium Blend portfolios while previous co-manager Paul Craig will now focus his efforts on the Cirilium Active range.

Sacha Chorley will work alongside Jensen-Humphreys on the Generation range, which provides investors in retirement with income while remaining invested.

Launched last year in response to investor demand for lower-cost active solutions, the risk-weighted Cirilium Blend portfolios allocate to active and passive strategies for long-term growth.

CEO and head of investments at Quilter Investors, which now manages around £20bn, Paul Simpson explained that Craig had initially been asked to take on the Cirilium Blend range as well as the firm's flagship Active range as at the time it lacked a fourth senior portfolio manager.

He told Investment Week that Quilter Investors had been on a "journey" in the last couple of years in expanding its management capabilities, citing the hire of income specialist Helen Bradshaw and absolute return specialist Jensen-Humphreys.

Simpson said: "Now we have Ian on board we are able to look at it again and to use his skills on Blend.

"So it not not only offers advisors the choice of price points, but also actually the choice of manager and management style.

"It also allows us to free [Paul Craig] up to concentrate on the Active range next, rather than spread him too thinly, and use his own skill sets"

He added that the firm is now in a "strong position to provide clients with not just diverse investment solutions, but also a diverse range of managers, each with their own skillset and a strong team-wide operation behind them".

Quilter Investors expands multi-asset range with double launch

Jensen-Humphreys, who was previously co-manager of the 7IM Real Return fund, said: "I have been really impressed by the capabilities and processes of the portfolio management team here at Quilter Investors, and I am really looking forward to working closer with Sacha and Rasmus, as well as the whole team, at a time when clients need assurance from their investments while uncertainty remains prevalent in markets."