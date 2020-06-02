MSCI appoints Axel Kilian EMEA head of client coverage

Axel Kilian will will oversee the company's sale and client services teams across EMEA

MSCI has announced the appointment of Axel Kilian as head of client coverage for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) from 1 June.

Based in London, he will oversee the company's sales, client relationship management and client services teams and report to global head of client coverage Alvise Munari.

He will also work with global product and research teams across MSCI to implement strategies for "enhanced client solutions" and continued growth across the region. The EMEA coverage leadership team will report directly to Kilian.

Kilian has more than 25 years of financial services industry experience. Over the past decade and a half, he has held various senior client management roles at leading financial institutions including J.P. Morgan, Lehman Brothers, Nomura and UBS across the equity, derivatives and wealth segments.

Munari said: "Axel's vast experience in global markets across different client segments and products, and his direct knowledge of the wealth management industry, will add tremendous value to our global coverage efforts at MSCI."