Kames Global Sustainability team to launch new fund at Artemis

Kames Capital's Craig Bonthron, Neil Goddin, Jonathan Parsons and Ryan Smith will join Artemis this autumn to launch a sustainable global equity fund at the firm, it has been announced.

The team, which left Kames Capital at the start of the month, previously co-managed the Kames Global Sustainable Equity, Global Equity Market Neutral and Global Equity funds.

They will be based at Artemis's Edinburgh office and will report to the firm's CIO Matthew Beesley.

Artemis' senior partner Mark Murray said: "Considering impact and investing according to ESG principles are essential parts of fund management. We continue to build on the progress we have made to ensure that these important factors are integral to our business.

"The arrival of this experienced and respected team, with their focus on impact, will allow us to build on that progress - as we continue to concentrate on meeting our clients' needs."

Craig Bonthron added: "I speak for all four of us when I say we are very pleased to be joining a firm of Artemis' standing and reputation. The potential is enormous and exciting; and we look forward to building on Artemis' work on sustainable investing to date."

Sam Slator, head of communications at Chelsea Financial Services, said: "It is another good hire for Artemis. The Kames fund was very strong and the team very impressive. Sustainable investing is likely to grow more from here and Artemis are obviously looking to grow too in this area."

Ben Yearsley, co-founder of Fairview Investing, said: "Artemis has an aggressive plan to double assets over a five-year period. Part of this will have to come from new launches - ESG and sustainability is an obvious gap.

"Kames has been long standing advocates of sustainable, ethical and ESG investing so they join Artemis with considerable pedigree. Will it be the money raiser that Artemis thinks, though? ESG and sustainable investing is forming part of most investment processes now and the need for standalone funds is reducing."