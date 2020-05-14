LGIM launches robotics and automation index unit trust

The new robotics fund would offer financial advisers and wealth managers access to the same strategy as its ETF

Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) has launched a unit trust version of its L&G ROBO Global Robotics and Automation ETF.

The Legal & General Global Robotics and Automation Index fund has been launched in partnership with ROBO Global, and will track the ROBO Global Robotics and Automation UCITS index.

LGIM said the fund would offer financial advisers and wealth managers access to the same strategy as its ETF, which LGIM said had amassed over $1bn in assets.

The underlying index was designed to provide broad exposure to the global value chain of best-in-class robotics and automation companies, as well as enabling technologies, LGIM added.

Head of UK retail sales James Crossley said investors had been "increasingly turning to thematic investment strategies, both to access the opportunities created by the disruptive megatrends shaping our society, and to provide greater diversification in portfolios".

"We have extensive experience in providing investors with access to these long-term structural trends and have seen significant demand for access to automation as an investment theme, via our robotics and automation ETF," Crossley explained.

"We are excited to be launching a unit trust version to provide a broader set of investors with cost-effective exposure to this unique and high-growth strategy."

ROBO Global CEO Richard Lightbound noted robotics and automation stocks had "proven their worth over recent months, performing comparatively well amid the current turbulence".

"We launched the index back in 2013 and have a proven track record, remaining nimble and responding to fast-moving developments, to deliver strong returns and outperform major benchmarks," Lightbound said.

"We are delighted to be partnering with LGIM again on the launch of this new fund, to help more investors capture the unique opportunities associated with this exciting sector."

The index currently consists of 87 companies across 14 countries and 12 proprietary subsectors, LGIM said, with 75% of the portfolio in small and mid-cap stocks.

The ETF's largest weightings currently are to artificially intelligent consumer robot manufacturer iRobot, machine vision product provider Cognex and fiber laser and amplifier maker IPG Photonics.

The ongoing charges figure on the index fund will be 0.8%.