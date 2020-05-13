Windhorst vehicle to buy H2O AM's illiquid assets - reports

The German financier linked to H2O Asset Management's illiquid stock and bond holdings, which triggered a spate of outflows and investment losses in 2019, is set to buy the assets back from the firm.

H2O investors pulled more than €8bn from its funds in 2019 after the scale of the Natixis subsidiary's exposure to hard-to sell assets linked to Lars Windhorst was revealed.

However, the firm has now signed an agreement with an investment vehicle set up by Windhorst, which will buy back assets linked to the controversial financier at a discount, the Financial Times reports.

A spokesperson for the vehicle, Tennor, said: "We are aware that a company linked to our founder Lars Windhorst, with backing from a group of German investors, has signed an agreement to purchase securities linked to Tennor Group from H2O Asset Management."

H2O, which has seen losses of more than 50% in its flagship bond and foreign exchange funds this year, declined to comment on the agreement.

Should the deal go ahead as planned, the disposal of the stock and bonds will help H2O to move into a compliant range for illiquid asset exposure for European UCITS funds, which is set as 10%.

H2O's Multiequities fund exposure to unlisted stock exceeded 20% of its AUM at the end of March as the proportion of illiquid assets more than doubled due to investment losses of more than 60% for the month.