UBP launches emerging markets impact fund and enhances governance
Governance structure formalised
Union Bancaire Privée (UBP) has launched the UBAM Positive Impact Emerging Equity funds as it expands its impact investing platform.
The fund will sit alongside the UBAM Positive Impact Equity fund which launched in September 2018 and employ the same strategy of investing in companies that are helping to solve global problems such as scarcity of resources, poverty and climate change.
UBP also said it had enhanced its governance by setting up an impact advisory board and an impact investment committee.
UBP launches frontier markets sovereign bond fund
The firm said the latest fund launch "intends to generate a measurable social and environmental impact alongside as well as a financial return, by investing in listed companies in emerging markets".
It will be co-managed by head of emerging equities Mathieu Nègre and Eli Koen, emerging equities portfolio manager.
The portfolio will be made up of between 35 and 45 high-conviction emerging market stocks across six themes linked to the UN Sustainable Development Goals which are basic needs, health and well-being, inclusive and fair economics, healthy ecosystems, climate stability and sustainable communities.
Initial investments will include companies involved in renewable energy and energy storage, transport disruption, life/health insurance innovation and microfinance. Both retail and institutional share classes will be offered, UBP confirmed.
Coronavirus Blog: Mass testing programmes 'unrealistic' - reports
Nicolas Faller, co-CEO of asset management at UBP, said: "In the midst of the ongoing public health crisis, which is having such devastating outcomes, the long-term importance of impact investing is now even clearer since it is one of the ways in which we can address areas in which we are currently falling short of our social goals.
"This latest fund launch and the strong governance we now have in place underline our continued commitment to responsible investment. We believe that companies helping to solve the acute challenges faced by society and the planet are ideally positioned for steady growth over the coming decades."
Governance
UBP also said it had formalised its governance arrangements through the establishment of its impact advisory board and its impact investment committee.
The board is chaired by Anne de Picciotto, a member of UBP's board of directors and will meet every six months.
The committee will lead the bank's impact investing capability and also incorporate industry best practice. Chaired by Simon Pickard, the committee includes Victoria Leggett (head of impact investing), Rupert Welchman (impact portfolio manager), Karine Jesiolowski (head of responsible investment, asset management) and Didier Chan-Voc-Chun, (head of multi-management and fund research).