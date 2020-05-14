UBP launches emerging markets impact fund and enhances governance

The fund will sit alongside the UBAM Positive Impact Equity fund which launched in September 2018 and employ the same strategy of investing in companies that are helping to solve global problems such as scarcity of resources, poverty and climate change.

UBP also said it had enhanced its governance by setting up an impact advisory board and an impact investment committee.

The firm said the latest fund launch "intends to generate a measurable social and environmental impact alongside as well as a financial return, by investing in listed companies in emerging markets".

It will be co-managed by head of emerging equities Mathieu Nègre and Eli Koen, emerging equities portfolio manager.

The portfolio will be made up of between 35 and 45 high-conviction emerging market stocks across six themes linked to the UN Sustainable Development Goals which are basic needs, health and well-being, inclusive and fair economics, healthy ecosystems, climate stability and sustainable communities.

Initial investments will include companies involved in renewable energy and energy storage, transport disruption, life/health insurance innovation and microfinance. Both retail and institutional share classes will be offered, UBP confirmed.

Nicolas Faller, co-CEO of asset management at UBP, said: "In the midst of the ongoing public health crisis, which is having such devastating outcomes, the long-term importance of impact investing is now even clearer since it is one of the ways in which we can address areas in which we are currently falling short of our social goals.