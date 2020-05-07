Emerging market green bond issuance hit $52bn in 2019 - Amundi

EM green bond issuance made up 3% of total global bonds issued last year

Emerging market green bond issuance was up 21% in 2019 to $52bn, according to Amundi and IFC research.

The annual Emerging Market Green Bond Report, from Amundi and IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, found China was the largest issuer. It said the need for green investments was "crucial".

The report found that globally the green bond market outperformed in 2019, with a record issuance volume of £240bn making up 3% of total global bonds issued last year.

Emerging market green bond issuance increased by 21% to $52bn, it added, bringing the overall market size to $168bn.

The research said issuances "have been driven by greater recognition among both issuers and investors of the benefits they provide including stable and predictable returns and a greater awareness of ESG products and strategies".

China leads the way on bond growth, according to the research, with East Asia and the Pacific region responsible for 81% of the market.

Other emerging markets drove the overall growth in 2019 with $18bn of issues, nearly triple that in 2018.

Outside China, the leading issuers were India, Chile, Poland, Philippines, United Arab Emirates, and Brazil, "demonstrating greater geographical diversification".

The size of emerging market green bond issues ranged from $1.5m to $2.9bn in 2019.

Benchmark-sized bonds of at least $300m numbered more than 60 in 2019, marking a year-on-year increase of 25%.

Some 52% were in hard currency, and excluding China, local currency bond issues made up 9% of cumulative emerging market green bond issuance.

"In emerging markets, renewable energy makes up the largest sector for use of proceeds, followed by transport, green buildings, waste, water, biodiversity conservation, and adaptation," the report added.