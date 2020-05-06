Morgan Stanley IM expands sustainability team with two hires

New arrival Emily Chew was previously global head of ESG for Manulife Investment Management

Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) has brought in two senior hires to lead its sustainability business operations.

Emily Chew joins as global head of sustainability based in the firm's New York office, while Navindu Katugampola comes on board as head of sustainability for fixed income based in London.

Chew will lead MSIM's investment business' sustainability strategy and governance efforts. Previously global head of ESG for Manulife Investment Management, Chew has also served as chair of the steering committee for Climate Action 100+, the global investor engagement initiative.

MSIM said Chew's role would include leading a team to develop its ESG investment integration standards, helping to launch ESG products, and advising its clients and sales team on sustainability issues.

Katugampola recently joined MSIM as global head of sustainability for fixed income. He has been at Morgan Stanley since 2004 and most recently was the head of green and sustainability bonds within Global Capital Markets which he helped establish.

MSIM said he would be a resource in Europe for all of investment management working with investors, clients and other stakeholders on issues of sustainability.