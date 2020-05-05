AXA IM's Rob Bailey exits after 16 years

AXA Investment Managers' Rob Bailey has left the business after 16 years to pursue "new opportunities", it has been confirmed.

Bailey, the asset manager's head of UK wholesale distribution, left on 30 April. John Stainsby, head of UK client group, will assume many of Bailey's key responsibilities, supported by the wider UK wholesale team.

A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that Rob Bailey, head of UK wholesale distribution, has left AXA Investment Managers to pursue new opportunities, effective from 30 April.

"We would like to thank Rob for his commitment and contribution to AXA IM over the past 16 years and wish him every success in future endeavours. The UK wholesale market is a key strategic area for AXA IM, where we foresee substantial growth potential."

Bailey's Linkedin profile states he worked for AXA Framlington from 2003 to 2006 as UK sales director before becoming head of UK wholesale distribution at AXA IM in 2007.

Before that, he was head of sales at Rothschild Asset Management/Insight Investments from 1999 to 2003.

AXA IM CEO steps down in leadership shake-up

In March, AXA IM global head of distribution client group Bettina Ducat announced she would be leaving in June after 13 years amid a planner restructure.

Global head of institutional client group Francisco Arcill also announced his departure "to pursue entrepreneurial ventures in Switzerland".