Quilter replaces Columbia Threadneedle with Allianz GI pair on Europe Equity Growth mandate

Quilter Investors has replaced senior portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle David Dudding with Allianz Global Investor portfolio managers Thorsten Winkelmann and Marcus Morris-Eyton for the management of Quilter Investors Europe (ex-UK) Equity Growth fund.

The change, which Quilter said "offers access to an alternative and experienced team with a robust process within the European growth space", was completed last week, Investment Week understands.

Winkelmann (pictured) and Morris-Eyton, who currently also manage the Allianz Continental European fund, will be supported by a team of European equity analysts and will use a proprietary research system called "Grassroots", which aims to identify trends within companies and the industry.

The Quilter Investors Europe (ex-UK) Equity Growth fund, which is part of the firm's range of mandates run by other investment houses as part of the Old Mutual Wealth managed portfolio service, WealthSelect, has returned 2.2%, 11.6% and 31.4% over one, three and five years respectively, according to FE fundinfo. The IA Europe (ex-UK) sector has returned 7.8%, -1.4% and 21.7% over the same periods respectively.

Winkelmann and Morris-Eyton's Allianz Continental European fund has posted returns of 3.4%, 16.1% and 51.1% over one, three and five years respectively.

CEO and head of investments at Quilter Investors, Paul Simpson, said the pair were chosen "following a thorough selection process", adding that they have the "capability to add value and sustainable growth to our clients and investors".

Head of retail/wholesale UK and Northern Europe Adam Gent added: "This partnership highlights the capability of our portfolio management team and the value they can add to our partners and clients.

"The team has worked incredibly hard to establish themselves as a leading manager of European strategies and we believe the relationship with a group such as Quilter helps underline this."

Columbia Threadneedle declined to comment.