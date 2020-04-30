Quilter Investors hires responsible investment head

Quilter Investors has hired former director of client relations at data provider Sustainalytics Eimear Toomey as head of responsible investment.

Toomey, who brings more than 15 years of investment and ESG experience, will be responsible for embedding ESG principles across business processes, including fund selection and stewardship.

Working closely with the investment team, Toomey will also work to ensure customer objectives are met when it comes to ESG considerations.

Prior to Sustainalytics, where she supported asset managers with the integration of ESG risks and opportunities, Toomey was a portfolio manager at Rothschild Wealth Management. Prior to that, she developed the responsible investment portfolio offering of Merrill Lynch Portfolio Managers.

Managing director of Quilter Investors Dean Bowden said the hire comes "at a time where responsible investment is truly coming to the fore", with Toomey bringing "a great calibre of wealth management and ESG-related experience".

He added: "More and more clients are asking advisers what impact their investments are having, and we want to ensure we are in the best position possible to help advisers and the wider Quilter group to answer that question."

Toomey added: "It is a really interesting time to get involved in this new role as we see the evolution of sustainable businesses happening in front of us right now.

"ESG and responsible investment considerations are now a core part of how we invest and I believe asset managers increasingly have a huge role to play in furthering this trend."