AXA appoints new global head and deputy head of Framlington Equities

AXA Investment Managers has announced that Mark Hargraves will become global head of Framlington Equities, leading the business arm across its offices in London, Paris, Tokyo and Hong Kong. He will be based in London.

He will take over the role from Matthew Lovatt, who will become global head of client group Core - a division that was created last year as part of an overhaul to the firm's corporate structure.

The manager will retain his portfolio management responsibilities in co-running the AXA World Funds Framlington Evolving Trends, AXA Framlington Managed Balanced and AXA Framlington Global Thematics funds.

Isabelle de Gavoty has been appointed deputy head of Framlington Equities and will be based in Paris, reporting to Hargraves. She will continue to run the AXA World Funds Framlington Global Small Cap and Europe Small Cap funds.

Hargraves joined AXA IM as a portfolio manager in 2000. Prior to this, he began his career at Hambros Fund Management running European, EAFE and global portfolios.

Prior to her promotion, de Gavoty was head of small cap at the firm, having joined AXA as an analyst in 1998 before being promoted to fund manager in 2001. She previously worked for Société Générale.