Neil Dwane to exit Allianz Global Investors

Neil Dwane has called time after nearly 20 years at Allianz Global Investors

Allianz Global Investors' global strategist Neil Dwane is to leave the business during the second quarter of this year, it has been confirmed.

A spokesperson at Allianz GI confirmed his departure in a statement released yesterday (21 April).

They said: "We are grateful for his valuable contribution to the firm's success and positioning over many years, most recently as global strategist and before that as chief investment officer equity Europe. We wish him the very best with his future endeavours."

Dwane was responsible for the manager's house view as well as the development of its biannual investment forums alongside thought leadership content.

He is a member of Allianz' global investment management group and held responsibility for its economics and strategy team.

Dwane continued to manage equity portfolios including the European Equity Dividend fund and other pan-European equity portfolios, according to his Linkedin profile.

He joined the business in 2001 as head of UK and European equity management from JPMorgan Investment Management where he had been a UK and European specialist portfolio manager since 1996.