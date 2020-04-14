BofAML survey: Cash levels jump to highest level since 9/11

BofA said this showed “extreme investor pessimism” at its peak.

Cash levels held by fund managers across the globe stand at their highest levels since the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001, according to the Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofAML) April Fund Manager Survey.

The research, released today (14 April), showed cash levels had jumped from 5.1% to 5.9% as the Covid-19 pandemic ravages economic markets across the world. BofA said this showed "extreme investor pessimism" at its peak.

Additionally, 57% said a second wave of Covid-19 cases was "biggest tail risk, followed by systemic credit event (30%)".

Some 93% of respondents predicted a 2020 global recession. The study said while investors think global gross domestic product cuts were largely over, global earnings per share (EPS) cuts are just beginning.

The survey, conducted between 1 and 7 April of a total of 207 panellists with $597bn assets under management, also revealed more than half (52%) believed the post-coronavirus recovery would be U-shaped.

Some 22% believed it would be W-shaped and just 15% predicted a V-shaped bounce back.

BofA also commented on what it described as "equity pessimism" with equity allocations at their lowest levels since March 2009.

EPS pessimism was also evident, with 79% of respondents saying they wanted corporations to improve their balance sheets - the highest figure in 20 years - and 5% who wanted corporate buybacks, the lowest figure in 20 years.