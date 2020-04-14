Lindsell Train IT's NAV hit by fall in value of Lindsell Train Limited

The net asset value (NAV) of Nick Train’s £194m Lindsell Train investment trust fell by 6.9% over the month of March, which the manager said was mostly down to the fall in value of its unlisted parent company Lindsell Train Limited (LTL) – which it has a 50.2% allocation to.

In his latest note to investors, Train said the board felt it "appropriate to modify the earnings component of its valuation formula" in order to "fully capture the fall in LTL's funds under management" to £18.2bn at the end of March. The manager added this also reflected the sharp fall in the value of "most quoted fund management companies" across the piste.

"We hope it is some reassurance for shareholders (both direct and indirect) in LTL that the company's biggest cost - salaries - automatically falls as revenues decline due to the salary and bonus cap," the manager said. "As fixed costs are only 5% of revenues, when revenues fall profit margins hold up despite falls in funds under management."

Train added that LTL has "substantial" net cash on its balance sheet, and that the quoted companies it invests in have "fared well relative to the performance of markets". However, he added that "none will be immune" to the economic fallout.

"The unprecedented nature of the disruption and the lack of any template to work from in recent history makes the ultimate effect difficult to predict," Train continued. "All we can say is that our investment approach steers us away from capital intensive manufacturing businesses, those reliant on commodity prices to sustain revenues and those dependent on high operational leverage."

Portfolio holdings

The manager expects his holdings in beverage companies Diageo, Heineken and Laurent-Perrier will all suffer due to the lack of sales in on-premise locations. However, he said an increase in off-premise sales could help to mitigate some losses.

"All have a proportion of sales that are premium products and given constraints on consumer incomes and the negative wealth effect from declining markets, premium sales might suffer more than more mainstream products," Train reasoned. "Arguably this will be particularly the case for Laurent-Perrier's champagne but we would not mind betting that there may be some extraordinary celebrations boosting sales once all this is over."

Elsewhere in the portfolio, the manager said Mondelez, Unilever and AG Barr, which sell "everyday goods" to consumers, could be more negatively impacted than they have been in previous recessions due to the disruption of distribution channels.

However, he pointed out that in-home consumption has increased, which is "good for snacks, chocolate and cookies but bad for gum and neutral for drinks, perhaps". Train added that poorer infrastructure across emerging markets could create a further headwind for Mondelez and Unilever.

"PayPal seems relatively immune from events other than a slowdown in transactions and payment volumes. Our only real concern is the company's book of loans and consumer credit," Train continued.

"eBay's online site should benefit from increased activity with physical retailers closed. On the other hand the proposed repositioning of the business, including the sale of the classifieds business, might be delayed and its value impaired.

"We also worry about the health of the small business sellers that are core to the site," he added.

Lindsell Train IT returned 6.8% over the month of March, compared to its average peer in the IT Global sector's loss of 8.8%, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Over three years, the trust has returned 66.3%, comfortably doubling its average peer. It is currently trading on a 24.5% premium to NAV.