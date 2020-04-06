Hermes' Lundie: Emergence of 'haves and have nots' offers 'real value' in HY credit

A flight to quality in credit markets, which has seen investment grade continue to outperform high yield, will lead to an emergence of corporate 'haves and have nots' as companies struggle to obtain sponsorship, but it has created "substantially more attractive valuations" for investors, according to Hermes' head of credit Fraser Lundie.

In an online investor presentation from Federated Hermes' credit team on Friday (3 April), Lundie explained that the "level of idiosyncratic risk" emerging from slightly lower volatility and better liquidity has given investors clearer perspective on which "companies and securities have sponsorship and which do not".

He added: "There is now a situation where lower quality companies are lacking sponsorship and underperforming.

"We are only at the very beginnings of this, there is an emerging 'haves and have nots'.

"That is most obvious in terms of who has been tapping the primary market in the in the investment grade space, but also in terms of people buying the most obvious stuff first - it is starting to become less sector specific and more a general shift towards quality which is going to continue to emerge over the next few weeks."

This has in turn led to "substantially more attractive valuations" within credit markets than just a few weeks ago, according to Lundie, who noted that the high yield credit market "has now reached just under 10% yield and around 1000bps of spread, which is something that very rarely happens".

In addition, the high yield credit market has benefited from a "sizeable portion of fallen angel activity", which is "shifting the credit quality of the overall asset class higher", Lundie said.

He added: "High yield as of this month is going to be averaging BB- for the first time ever, which is the new supply… coming from fallen angels.

"It is an asset class that has rarely been this wide or convex and it is creating a lot of attention from an asset allocation perspective"

In this environment, Lundie said "real value" will not be found in "buying new issuance with a moderate new issue premium at par", but in buying BB credit "at 85 cents on the dollar in credits that you have real confidence they are going to be able to survive the demand shock".

However, he warned investors that managers "cannot just magically recreate a portfolio at this point", amid a "very challenging" technical and liquidity environment.

Lundie explained: "What you really want to own is very difficult to buy and what you really do not want to own, particularly in low quality, you simply could not sell."

"We are in an attractive position in that we have come into it with a very high quality portfolio."

Co-manager of Hermes Unconstrained Credit fund alongside Lundie, Andrew Jackson explained credit markets in March had seen the continued outperformance of investment grade versus high yield, amid "a massive uptick in terms of new issuance".

He added: "March was one of, if not the biggest, month ever in terms of new issuance within credit.

"Most of this has been focussed on investment grade but there have been a couple high yield names."