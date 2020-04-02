M&G halts staff reduction plan amid coronavirus crisis

M&G has stopped its planned staff reduction programme due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The business had planned to cut staff costs by 10% but chief executive John Foley said the move was now paused.

Foley said: "Because of the uncertainty caused by this pandemic, we are dropping our aim to reduce staff-related costs by 10% this year."

In an all-employee email, he added that any ongoing requests for voluntary redundancy would be considered and those going through the process would have the opportunity to change their mind.

Foley said the business was still committed to its broad cost-saving package which will result in £145m annual savings by 2022.

"That's not to say that the cost pressures on us and our industry have disappeared," he said.



"We need to remain focused on costs, even in this difficult period, to maintain the robustness of our business - as this is the best way to protect the long-term interests of both customers and colleagues."

Elsewhere, he said the firm's 6,000 staff were mainly all working from home and no one had been furloughed.

On 30 March, it emerged that investors had withdrawn about £2.5bn from Richard Woolnough's M&G Optimal Income fund as the coronavirus pandemic ravaged markets.

According to estimates from Morningstar, it represented redemptions of roughly £100m a day.