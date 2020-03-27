Trading deferred in Canada Life's UK property funds

Canada Life adds to the mounting list of open-ended property funds affected by Covid-19

Investors in Canada Life's UK property funds have had their ability to trade hampered by authorised corporate director, Link Fund Solutions (LFS), which has issued a six-month Limited Redemption Arrangement.

While nine UK open-ended property funds and their feeder funds suspended trading last week due to the coronavirus pandemic, causing independent property valuers to declare a "material uncertainty of valuations", Investment Week has discovered that Canada Life instead deferred trading in the LF Canlife UK Property and Canlife UK Property Income funds on 19 March.

Cushman & Wakefield, the independent valuer for Canada Life and Royal London Asset Management's property funds, has confirmed that since 17 March, "all of our report issues… would have had a market valuation uncertainty clause" included.

Home truths: 80% of open-ended property funds suspended as 'history keeps on repeating itself'

A spokesperson for Canada Life Investments also confirmed that the operator of the fund, LFS, has been informed "that it is not currently possible to provide accurate and reliable valuations for all the properties" and as such, has decided to defer trades in the LF Canlife UK Property ACS for 185 days "as per the Limited Redemption Arrangement".

This deferral will result in the following changes for investors:

"Any request to withdraw money or switch out of the Canlife UK Property and Canlife UK Property Income will be deferred for up to six months.

"New investments or switches into the fund cannot be accepted at this time.

"Existing regular withdrawals and adviser charges will continue to be paid."

A spokesperson for Royal London Asset Management, which also lists Cushman & Wakefield as the independent property valuer for its Royal London Property fund, said it is "still reviewing" the fund.

Canada Life's deferral adds to the mounting list of fund houses which have taken action directly related to the coronavirus pandemic, a list that now includes Aberdeen Standard Investments, Aviva Investors, BMO Global Asset Management, Janus Henderson, Kames Capital, Legal & General Investment Management and Columbia Threadneedle Investments.