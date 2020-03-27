Polar Capital: Financials represent multi-decade opportunity

Governments are potentially enabling the banking sector to provide finance in the face of illiquidity, according to Polar Capital

Despite current market turmoil hitting banks' share prices, financials represent a key investment opportunity, according to Polar Capital.

Polar Capital Global Financials trust managers John Yakas and Nick Brind said while banks' share prices had taken a hit during the coronavirus crisis they were not the core problem and would eventually be seen as "part of the solution".

In a note to clients, the managers said: "Rather than having to recapitalise banks, governments are providing guarantees to stop loans defaulting in the first place (both retail and commercial support, in effect shielding bank shareholders from loan losses) and so potentially enabling the banking sector to provide finance in the face of illiquidity in broader capital markets."

The note added this was almost the exact opposite of what happened in the Global Financial Crisis of 2008 and could result in load growth.

Despite the current market upheaval, the duo said there had been evidence of strong deposit inflows into US banks; capital levels have faced regular stress tests; there had been significant regulatory forbearance on loans and accounting standards.

The note said: "We have shifted some of the portfolio to more diversified loan books of major banks in the US, which are also likely to be helped by strong trading revenues on the back of high volatility.

"We also expect deterioration in loan books, but low-interest rates and government support mechanisms are likely to provide a break on the extent of losses."

Elsewhere, the pair said while margins were likely to compress further some banks had already been running with negative rates and making reasonable returns.

They added valuations were already pricing in worse than Global Financial Crisis loan-book deterioration in Europe and the US.

Yakas and Brind said: "It is worth noting that the sector was already attractively priced prior to the current sell-off and today is offering one of the best opportunities to invest - for example, Citigroup is trading at 0.4x book and with a 6% dividend yield - even as there is growing evidence that this time around they are not the problem."