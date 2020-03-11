Budget 2020: 'Major' review of fintech sector launched

The Government will also extend funding for the Fintech Delivery Panel

The Government has pledged to support the UK’s "world-leading" fintech sector and the wider digital economy in today's Budget, announcing a "major" review of the UK fintech sector led by Ron Kalifa, non-executive director, court of directors at the Bank of England.

The review will identify what additional measures the industry and the Government can do to support growth and competitiveness, to ensure that the UK maintains its global leadership in this vital sector.

The Government will also extend funding for the Fintech Delivery Panel, as well as touring the regions and nations of the UK to showcase its diverse range of fintech firms.

Meanwhile, the Government said it "looks forward to the publication of the Bank of England's discussion paper on a possible UK central bank digital currency. The UK will continue to take a leading role in exploring digital currencies, and the wide-ranging opportunities and challenges they could bring."

The Budget paper said of the cryptoassets consultation: "To protect consumers and support innovation in cryptoassets, the Government intends to consult on a measure to bring certain cryptoassets into scope of financial promotions regulation.

"The Government also intends to consult later in 2020 on the broader regulatory approach to cryptoassets, including new challenges from so-called ‘stablecoins'."