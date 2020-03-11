Government eyes 'streamlined' overseas fund access post-Brexit

The proposals would see two regimes under OFR based on the principle of equivalence

The UK Government is consulting on measures that will allow UK investors to continue to access EU-domiciled after the Brexit transition period at the end of this year.

A document published alongside today's (11 March) Budget announcements explained that the UK's Temporary Permissions Regime allowed for continued access to retail vehicles such as UCITS funds during the transition period to allow for the end of passporting.

However, the Government is now proposing a "streamlined regime for overseas funds", known as the overseas funds regime (OFR), which will establish "a more appropriate basis for recognising overseas retail funds".

According to ministers, the OFR has the "potential to promote the interconnectedness of financial markets and consumer choice, advance trading opportunities around the world, and support bilateral agreements with other countries".

The proposals would see two regimes under OFR based on the principle of equivalence, with one specifically for retail funds and the other for money market funds.

It will allow HM Treasury to grant equivalence to a country, thereby easing access to marketing in the UK.

For retail funds, it would enable the Treasury to apply additional requirements to funds from equivalent countries, not previously covered by existing legislation.

The Government said: "Asset managers often set up their investment funds internationally, marketing their funds both to investors in the UK and around the world.

"Many of the investment funds currently marketed in the UK are domiciled in the EU, gaining market access into the UK through the EU passporting regime.

"[The Government therefore proposes] a new process for allowing investment funds domiciled overseas to be sold to UK investors, to replace the existing regime, which is not viable over the long-term."

Feedback on the consultation will close 11 May.