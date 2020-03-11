Budget 2020: Treasury launches consultations on RPI reform

The consultation will open at 11.45pm tonight and close on 22 April

The government has launched consultations on overhauling the Retail Prices Index (RPI) methodology and addressing the net-pay anomaly.

Announced in the Budget today (11 March), the consultation on the reform of RPI methodology will cover the issue of timing, including whether the UK Statistics Authority's (UKSA) proposal might be implemented at a date other that 2013, and if so, when between 2025 and 2030.

It also covers issues on technical matters concerning the implementation of its proposal.

The consultation asks respondents what the impact on the interests of holders of 'relevant' and all other index-linked gilts will be, what impacts the proposed changes might have in areas where RPI is used, and which lower level or supplementary RPI indices are currently used and what they are used for.

The consultation will close on 22 April, with the government and UKSA responding ahead of the summer recess.

Buck head of retirement consulting Vishal Makkar commented: "Schemes should be seriously considering the impact of the profound potential changes which could come into effect as soon as 2025.

"Many schemes won't see an improvement in their funding levels as falling asset values will wipe out any potential funding gains.

"Indeed, some schemes which already have CPI-linked pension increases could actually see funding levels deteriorate as decreasing asset values are not matched by a fall in liabilities.

"However, the real losers of any RPI to CPI change are those retirees whose pensions will receive lower increases in the future, with some losing around 1% of the value of their benefits each year.

"It will come as cold comfort that these are the same individuals who kept RPI-linked pensions in 2011 when the scheme rules lottery took it away from many of their peers."

Net pay

HM Treasury also said it will launch a call for evidence on pension tax administration, to cover issues around net pay pension arrangements.

The government committed to reviewing options for addressing these challenges and said it would publish a call for evidence on pensions tax relief administration in due course.

Smart Pension director of policy Darren Philp said: "We welcome the review that was promised in the manifesto. It is just not right that 1.7 million low paid individuals are being hit in the pocket due to a quirk in the pensions tax relief system.

"When the government introduced auto-enrolment they made it clear that people would benefit from a contribution from the government if they were auto enrolled. This review needs to deliver on that commitment."

This article first appeared on our sister title Professional Pensions