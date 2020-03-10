Raft of departures at AXA IM amid restructure

AXA Investment Managers' global head of distribution client group Bettina Ducat is leaving the firm in June after 13 years amid a planned restructure, while global head of institutional client group Francisco Arcill is also departing "to pursue entrepreneurial ventures in Switzerland".

As such, Matthew Lovatt has been appointed interim global head of institutional client group in addition to his current role as global head of Framlington Equities.

Global CEO of Rosenberg Equities Heidi Ridley is also leaving AXA IM "to pursue new professional opportunities focused on diversity and ESG topics" on 31 March but will act as a senior advisor until the end of April. Chief risk officer of AXA IM Paul Flavier will become head of Rosenberg equities, reporting to Hans Stoter, while Matthieu Tonneau, head of solutions portfolio management and LDI within AXA IM Core, will replace Flavier as chief risk officer.

AXA IM assets hit £670bn amid strong 2019 inflows

AXA IM is shaking up its core investment unit, adding Rosenberg equities to the fixed income, Framlington equities and multi-asset investment platforms, bringing the combined assets under management to a total of €536bn. The existing AXA IM client group sales, marketing and product development teams will join forces in AXA IM Core to bring the portfolio managers and client-facing employees closer together.

The firm is also launching an alternatives investments arm as part of a drive to "boost commercial momentum".

The newly created AXA IM Alts will be headed up by Isabelle Scemama, currently CEO of AXA IM Real Assets, and will include the real assets, structured finance and chorus investment platforms, with a combined total of €137bn in AUM.

AXA IM Alts will have a dedicated sales team selected from the current real assets sales force and the existing client group institutional sales teams.

AXA IM Alts and AXA IM Core will be structured as "the backbone of [AXA IM's] organization...to empower recognized leaders to drive their business focusing on growth and value creation for clients."

Further people moves

Isabelle Scemama will be appointed global head of AXA IM Alts in addition to her current role as CEO of AXA IM real assets and Hans Stoter, global head of core investments, will become global head of AXA IM Core.

Deborah Shire, global head of structured finance, will also become deputy head of AXA IM Alts heading up corporate development as well as a member of the AXA IM management board, reporting to Scemama.

Global head of business development for AXA IM Real Assets Florence Dard will also become global head of client group, Alts, reporting to Scemama and Matthew Lovatt, global head of Framlington equities, will become global head of client group, Core, reporting to Stoter, and a member of the AXA IM Management Board.

AXA IM CEO steps down in leadership shake-up

Gérald Harlin, executive chairman of AXA IM, commented: "I am delighted to have onboard the leadership and recognised expertise of Isabelle, Hans, Deborah, Florence, Matthew, Paul and Matthieu to help me drive AXA IM and I look forward to our continued collaboration.

"Heidi, Bettina and Francisco have all contributed immensely to AXA IM's journey and I would like to warmly thank them. Their unwavering desire to put the client first, their drive and their ability to lead and inspire have truly made a difference."

He continued: "We strongly believe in leveraging both traditional and alternative asset classes to further provide investors with adequate responses to the current hunt for yield and to bring them long-term value. We want our organization to reflect this belief and that is why we aim to implement a simplified structure comprised of two key strategic business units. With more focus and proximity to our clients, we will become even more relevant to their evolving needs while accelerating the profitable growth of our business."

The changes are being discussed with employee representatives and are slated for implementation in Q2 2020.