Morningstar's Monika Calay: Five big questions for portfolios

Risks and opportunities

clock • 4 min read

Shifting market leadership, geopolitical uncertainty and accelerating AI investment are redefining where risks and opportunities lie.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Investment

MPS allocation review: Risk-on pays off and diversification from US delivers
Investment

MPS allocation review: Risk-on pays off and diversification from US delivers

Timeline 0.09% Tracker - 60 most recommended portfolio

Mike Turner
clock 11 February 2026 • 4 min read
Morningstar's Monika Calay: Five big questions for portfolios
Investment

Morningstar's Monika Calay: Five big questions for portfolios

Risks and opportunities

Monika Calay
clock 11 February 2026 • 4 min read
Partner Insight: Genes - The Innovation Cycle Transforming Global Healthcare
Investment

Partner Insight: Genes - The Innovation Cycle Transforming Global Healthcare

Royal London Asset Management
clock 11 February 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot