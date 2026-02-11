Partner Insight: Genes - The Innovation Cycle Transforming Global Healthcare

The convergence of biology and technology is unlocking a wave of innovation across healthcare. Daphne Tsang, Fund Manager at Royal London Asset Management, argues that breakthroughs in genomics, digital health and biotechnology are creating structural trends that will shape the sector for decades.

Using Royal London Asset Management's elemental framework, Tsang highlights how demographic pressures, chronic disease burdens and scientific advances are driving investment into precision medicine, cell and gene therapies, diagnostics, and AI-enabled drug discovery. Hospitals, too, are adopting data analytics and robotic-assisted systems to enhance efficiency and outcomes.

These developments, according to Tsang, represent a multi-decade investment cycle rooted in fundamental shifts in how medicine is delivered and how health systems operate.

Read the full article to find out more.

