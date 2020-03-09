Andrew Milligan to depart Aberdeen Standard Investments

Andrew Milligan, head of global strategy at Aberdeen Standard Investments, is set to leave the company after 19 years.

The company confirmed that following Milligan's departure, his role will be picked up by the wider multi-asset investment team, which comprises more than 100 people.

Aymeric Forest, global head of multi-asset solutions at Aberdeen Standard Investments, said: "After 19 years, Andrew Milligan is leaving the company, we would like to thank him for the considerable contribution he has made to the overall business and particularly the global strategy team over the years. We wish him every success for the future."

Milligan joined Standard Life Investments in 2000, from Morley Fund Management where he was director of business risk, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He remained with the company following its merger with Aberdeen Asset Management in 2017.