Sanlam UK hires new portfolio manager

MacDonald has previously for the likes of Brewin Dolphin and Barclays Wealth

Sanlam has appointed Lydia MacDonald as a portfolio manager at its Brighton offices, in order to strengthen its regional client services on the south coast.

MacDonald, who has 35 years of investment experience, has previously worked for companies including Brewin Dolphin, Barclays Wealth, Gerrad and ANZ Grindlays Private Bank.

In her new role, she will manage investment portfolios for individuals, as well as ISAs, offshore bonds, trusts, charities and pensions. MacDonald will work closely with senior portfolio manager Paul Morley and portfolio assistant Jo Jedracha.

Ashburton Investments hires from Sanlam for new CIO role

She said: "I am thrilled to have joined Sanlam. It is a well-respected business with exciting and dynamic plans for the future. Its culture really stood out, and the business has a strong reputation in the market, combined with excellent client service."

James Nield, head of Sanlam Chichester and Brighton, said: "We are delighted to welcome Lydia Macdonald to the position of portfolio manager in the Brighton office. Lydia joins us at a time of transition for this office.

"The integration of the four Thesis/Sanlam Private Wealth South offices into Sanlam is nearing its completion and the end of April will see the retirement of the longstanding head of the Brighton office, Tony Gammon.

"Lydia will be assuming responsibility for a proportion of Tony's client book, as well as working to develop the profile of the Brighton office and its client base more broadly. She is an experienced investor, with professional and private client contacts across the south coast and further afield."