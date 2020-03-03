Fidelity launches reduced carbon bond fund

The new funds will have an annual management charge of 0.4% along with other expenses of 0.3%

Fidelity International has announced the launched the Fidelity Funds - Sustainable Reduced Carbon Bond fund, which takes aim at the "huge threat but also opportunity" posed by climate change.

The fund seeks to build a global corporate bond portfolio that limits exposure to firms with the highest carbon emissions intensity and largest carbon reserves.

It will have an annual management charge of 0.4% along with other expenses of 0.3%.

Kris Atkinson, lead portfolio manager of FF Sustainable Reduced Carbon Bond fund, said: "Some investors believe green investing is black and white, only considering companies with low or zero emissions. It is not.

"To tackle the threat of climate change as investors we need to embrace companies transitioning to greener business models, not exclude them.

"By actively engaging with companies we can reduce emissions, influence their decarbonisation strategies and move to a more sustainable future."

Sajiv Vaid, co-portfolio manager of the fund, added: "The fund is a good solution for clients, bringing together the strength of Fidelity's credit research focused fixed income platform and our environmental sustainability philosophy.

"It combines the best of existing approaches to provide a climate aligned portfolio that balances diversification, sustainability and return."