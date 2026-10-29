ECB holds interest rates steady at 2.5% after Lagarde resigns as president

The European Central Bank (ECB) has held steady on its three key interest rates at its meeting today (29 October), following a similar hold by the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday (28 October).
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