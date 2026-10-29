ECB holds interest rates steady at 2.5% after Lagarde resigns as president

Market reaction muted

Michael Nelson
clock • 3 min read

The European Central Bank (ECB) has held steady on its three key interest rates at its meeting today (29 October), following a similar hold by the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday (28 October).

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week today

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Industry welcomes plans to include real asset investment companies in MSCI and S&P indices

Impax Asset Management reinforces listed equities team with double hire

More on Economics

Deep Dive: Analysts split on opportunity following US midterms
Economics

Deep Dive: Analysts split on opportunity following US midterms

More than 45 million votes already in

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 30 October 2026 • 4 min read
Partner Insight: U.K. Budget - Breathing Space, for Now
Economics

Partner Insight: U.K. Budget - Breathing Space, for Now

The Budget bought the government some time, but questions remain over borrowing, spending pressures, and the credibility of its deficit-reduction plans.

PIMCO
clock 29 October 2026 • 5 min read
Budget 26: Industry gives lukewarm reaction amid investor fears 'there will be nothing left to tax'
Economics

Budget 26: Industry gives lukewarm reaction amid investor fears 'there will be nothing left to tax'

'This was a do-no-harm budget'

Robin Amos
clock 28 October 2026 • 3 min read
Trustpilot