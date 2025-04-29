Gold price hits 25 record highs in 2025 so far

Initially reported in Investment Week's latest Friday Briefing, this puts 2025 third in terms of total of gold price spikes since 1968, according to data from the Royal Mint. Kepler Partners' Josef Licsauer: Ways to play the gold rally The most recent peak was $3,433.55 (£2,566.58) per ounce on 22 April, driven by US president Donald Trump's attack on Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. In comparison last year, the gold price hit 40 peaks (in US dollar terms). The only year to beat this was 1979, which saw new gold price records set 57 times, having peaked at $512 on 28 Decembe...