Markets brace for Magnificent Seven results amid warnings of 'wide-ranging implications' following sentiment shift

Tesla to unveil results today

Linus Uhlig
clock • 3 min read

Analysts have warned that a minor shift in investor faith towards some of the Magnificent Seven companies could have far-reaching repercussions, as markets gear up for some of the US’ tech giants to report their earnings over the coming weeks.

Major names in the Magnificent Seven are set to report their earnings for the first quarter of this year, with Tesla set to unveil its earnings after markets close today (22 April), followed by Alphabet on Thursday (24 April) and Amazon next week (1 May).  Funds ditch Tesla amid increasing concerns about Musk's politicisation While ‘Mag Seven' constituents have not been immune to the tariff-induced market turmoil in recent weeks, their combined market cap remains 5% above where it was a year ago, noted AJ Bell's investment director Russ Mould, head of financial analysis Danni Hewson a...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Magnificent Seven valuations require more structural changes to be budged from their perch

Moody's and MSCI join forces to launch private credit investment risk assessments

More on Markets

Market Movers blog: Global equities stage a mild comeback
Markets

Market Movers blog: Global equities stage a mild comeback

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 23 April 2025 • 1 min read
Markets brace for Magnificent Seven results amid warnings of 'wide-ranging implications' following sentiment shift
Markets

Markets brace for Magnificent Seven results amid warnings of 'wide-ranging implications' following sentiment shift

Tesla to unveil results today

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 22 April 2025 • 3 min read
BoFA: Global fund managers holding highest recession expectations in 20 years
Markets

BoFA: Global fund managers holding highest recession expectations in 20 years

Bank of America Global Fund Manager Survey

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 16 April 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot