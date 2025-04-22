Markets brace for Magnificent Seven results amid warnings of 'wide-ranging implications' following sentiment shift

Major names in the Magnificent Seven are set to report their earnings for the first quarter of this year, with Tesla set to unveil its earnings after markets close today (22 April), followed by Alphabet on Thursday (24 April) and Amazon next week (1 May). Funds ditch Tesla amid increasing concerns about Musk's politicisation While ‘Mag Seven' constituents have not been immune to the tariff-induced market turmoil in recent weeks, their combined market cap remains 5% above where it was a year ago, noted AJ Bell's investment director Russ Mould, head of financial analysis Danni Hewson a...