Shareholder support for climate resolutions at major firms hit a new low last year, despite evidence showing corporate decarbonisation efforts are helping to deliver attractive returns.
The planet may be warming at an unprecedented rate, but some of the world's biggest investors seem to be getting cold feet when it comes to climate action. Fresh research this week by ShareAction shows asset managers' support for shareholder resolutions aimed at tackling social and environmental issues crashed to a new low last year, with only a fraction of ESG-related proposals securing majority support. Schroders becomes first adopter of all four SDR labels The non-profit group analysed how 70 of the world's largest asset managers – together representing trillions of dollars...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes