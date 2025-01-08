Burberry beats ASOS and abrdn to be the most shorted UK stock of 2024

Across the year, there were 5,709 shorts taken out on the London market, with 208 of them against Burberry, according to data from the Financial Conduct Authority. The largest position was taken out by Millennium International Management (2.79%), on 29 August, a month where the majority of shorts were taken out on the fashion house for the year overall. AQR took out the final short for the year on 21 November, with a 1.41% position. Nick Train: Burberry bosses must 'rethink' how to fulfil the brand's potential The brand welcomed a new CEO in Joshua Schulman in July, who w...