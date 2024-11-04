The state of the US economy remains a debated topic among experts and White House contenders, as Americans head to the polls to elect their next president.
A major factor in the outcome of the presidential election between US Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump will be perceivably how well the US economy has done in the past four years under current President Joe Biden, and which economic vision voters align themselves with. Recent macroeconomic indicators suggest some positive progress, with the US GDP having expanded by 2.8% in the third quarter of 2024, according to data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Wednesday (30 October). While the latest GDP figures came in below analysts' expectations,...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes