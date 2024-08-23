Deep Dive: A potential second Trump term spells uncertainty over strength of the US dollar

The potential return of Republican nominee Donald Trump to the White House could spark a period of weakness for the US dollar, as his calls for intense trade tariffs raise concerns over the greenback's international standing.
Ever since stepping up his presidential campaign over the summer, Trump has promised to bring the US economy "back on track", and threatened to unleash tariffs on trade partners, as well as declaring he should have a say over the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. On currency valuation, both Trump and his vice-presidential candidate, JD Vance, have argued in favour of a weaker dollar that would help revive the country's manufacturing base. On Tuesday (20 August), the US dollar index hit the lowest value since the beginning of the year at 101.44, according to data from MarketWatch, fol...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes