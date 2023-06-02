Japan eyes bull market as stocks ride 33-year high

The May 2023 high was still 33% below the record reached in 1989, many managers noted, but Carl Vine, co-head of the Asia Pacific equity team at M&G Investments, believed this represents a "very good chance Japan has entered a long-term, secular bull market".

Japan back on investor radars after Buffett increases trading company stakes

The reforms introduced by former prime minister Shinzo Abe - also known as Abenomics - created a "tremendous buzz", Vine said, but they took nearly a decade to actually shift the country's economy from an industrial policy-driven one to one based on profits.

But the recent developments are now forcing foreign investors - who have been heavy sellers for most of the past decade - to ask themselves "what they have missed and whether it can keep going", according to David Mitchinson, co-founder and fund manager at Zennor Asset Management.

'Long-term strategic shift'

Echoing Vine's sentiment, Mitchinson believes there is a "long-term strategic shift" happening in Japan, which has only recently been acknowledged internationally thanks to the revolution in corporate governance practices.

The changes have sparked a surge in dividends and buybacks this year, following investor pressure on Japanese companies due to their balance sheets being "awash with excess assets in the form of working capital, real estate, net cash and other miscellaneous items", Vine said.

This has also supported performance for Japanese companies, explained Andrew McCagg, senior client portfolio manager at Nomura Asset Management UK, especially after an intervention from the Tokyo Stock Exchange encouraged firms to redistribute excess cash to shareholders.

The macroeconomic environment is also propelling the recent boost to Japanese stocks, according to Joe Bauernfreund, manager of the AVI Japan Opportunity trust. He explained the "weak yen" is making Japan highly cost-competitive both for tourism and manufacturing.

There are also signs inflation is gaining traction "after decades of grappling with deflation, wage growth and increased spending", which could lead to even greater rational allocation of capital and improved productivity, Bauernfreund added.

Rishi Sunak to reveal semiconductor partnership with Japan - reports

The Bank of Japan is the only major bank in the world that is yet to increase interest rates or even look at tightening its monetary policy, noted Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. "The new governor, Kazuo Ueda, is currently sticking with his predecessor's quantitative and qualitative (QQE) programme, so there is plenty of liquidity still sloshing around."

Additionally, Japan's political stability - unlike in the US and UK - has boosted confidence in the country, Mould added.

When compared to other markets, Japan has recorded a compound annual earnings growth rate of around 10% in yen terms, Vine noted, adding it was "somewhat ironic" investors became disenchanted "just at the point when hard evidence of change has begun to accelerate".

He added margins are relatively low at the moment, but there is no reason to believe the current "impressive growth" will stop.

Vine continued: "With returns potentially augmented by dividends - the Japanese stock market's starting dividend yield is just under 3% currently - and share buybacks - companies are buying back 2-3% of themselves each year - we could well see annual percentage compound total returns in the mid-teens over the next five to ten years, and that is before factoring in a potential increase in valuation."

Notes from the Ground: Japan, in bloom?

Undervalued stocks

Nicholas Price, manager of the Fidelity Japan trust, argued many Japanese stocks are currently undervalued, noting small- and mid-caps in particular, due to "a lack of sell-side coverage and limited disclosures, all of which create a wealth of overlooked and differentiated opportunities".

Zennor's Mitchinson agreed, noting most investors remain heavily underweight in Japan and underexposed to the companies mentioned by Price, despite those businesses being the most likely to benefit from improvements in governance, shareholder returns and focus.

He added: "We believe that these firms offer a highly attractive opportunity for investors looking for yield and capital returns as Japan finally follows the rest of the world and accepts that capital has a cost."

Although it will be challenging to foresee how the rest of year pans out, Bauernfreund said he remains convinced valuations are important and the "potential for a reversal of foreign outflows, a stronger undervalued yen, and a robust economic environment in the coming years, gives us reason to be optimistic about the potential for attractive returns".