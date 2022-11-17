Investec reveals £350m share buyback as FUM falls 7.6%

Net inflows of £202m

Fani Titi (pictured) is the CEO of Investec.
Fani Titi (pictured) is the CEO of Investec.

Investec has reported funds under management fell 7.6% in the six months to the end of September, which it blamed on falls in global markets, and announced a £350m share buyback programme.

A share purchase and share buyback programme of up to £350m will be executed over the next 18 months. This is in conjunction with the initial share purchase programme previously announced.

Meanwhile, funds under management (FUM) decreased to £59bn during the six months to the end of September, compared to £63.8bn at the end of March.

Net inflows were £202m, with £464m in discretionary FUM inflows partly offset by £261m net outflows in non-discretionary funds.

Revenue grew 18.9% during the period. Investec attributed this to continued momentum in its client franchises, and to having benefited from rising global interest rates.

Operating profit increased 29.5% to £435.2m, up from £336m during the first six months of 2021. Investec said in a statement this demonstrated "the strength and diversity of our client franchises".

Adjusted earnings per share increased 25.1% to 32.9p, up from 26.3p for the same period a year ago. 

Net core loans grew 7.1% annualised to £31bn, up from £29.9bn at the end of March, largely driven by corporate lending in core geographies and UK residential mortgage lending.

Expected credit losses impairment charges increased to £30.2m, up from £10.2m a year ago, resulting in a credit loss ratio of 15bps up from 7bps.

Tangible net asset value per share has remained flat at 475.3p compared to 476.6p at the end of March. Net asset value per share was 507.9p down from 510p. 

Strong earnings generation was offset by the distribution of a 15% shareholding in Ninety One to shareholders, Invesec said.

The Board has proposed an interim dividend of 13.5p per share up from 11p a year ago, resulting in a payout ratio of 41.0%.

Fani Titi, group chief executive said "rising global interest rates, client acquisition and strong asset quality supported these results".

Investec expected these factors to continue to drive revenue in the coming year.

