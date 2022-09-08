'Not the same panic or fear': Murray International's Fitzpatrick hails EM inflation winners

Even though emerging markets are vulnerable to rising US dollar interest rates prompting capital outflows, most have plenty of experience with inflation. Countries like Brazil are used to dealing with proper interest rate cycles and its central bank has been raising interest rates for over a year in preparation for higher consumer prices.

While Murray International's bottom-up, globally diversified mandate means it refrains from betting on any region's overall performance, instead identifying and prioritising individual stocks based on balance sheet strength and earnings outlook, Fitzpatrick highlighted that while the West wrestled with soaring inflation, some better prepared emerging market companies have continued to fare well.

In a market cycle characterised by volatility, the trust, which is managed under the abrdn umbrella, delivered positive returns to investors in the first six months of the year, with a share price total return of 9.5% and a net asset value return of 3.8%. The IT Global Equity Income benchmark returned 5%.

Discount narrows on Murray International as it delivers positive returns

Brazilian financial services company Banco Bradesco, a 2% holding in the trust, has enjoyed better net interest margins and earnings. According to Fitzpatrick, its selective lending practices over the last few years have served it well and its income was up 11% compared to the same period last year, evidenced in its second-quarter results.

"There is not the same panic or fear of this environment in countries like Brazil, although inflation is never easy for any country or any company," she said.

Another of the trust's top emerging market performers is Chilean chemicals firm Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (Soquimich). The lithium producer has seen its share price double over the year, as the price of the commodity skyrocketed nearly 500% since 2021, on demand for batteries and electrics outstripping supply.

"That is real pricing power. Stocks like that have held up really well even though there has been an awful lot of negativity in terms of general headwinds," added Fitzpatrick.

Elsewhere, as demand for travel returned and consumers booked holidays despite higher bills and cost pressures, Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario enjoyed tailwinds following a bleak couple of years for the business.

Deep Dive: Global equity income funds pick inflation winners

Fitzpatrick explained that its unregulated consumer shopping arm presented an attractive growth proposition, citing that it was "coming from quite a low base".

But the trust has not totally turned its back on European stocks over the last six months, adding to its holdings in the region with the likes of French consumer staples and "turnaround story" Danone and French pharma giant Sanofi.

"I remember coming into the office in March and a lot of European financials had been trashed because of the invasion of Ukraine and the fact that this was happening right on their doorstep. Companies like Zurich Insurance and Nordea stood out, offering dividend yields of 6% and 8% respectively.

"Initially we had a small position in Europe and then we topped up when that extreme weakness came through," said Fitzpatrick.

Deep Dive: Emerging Markets - A diverse landscape

She cited a positive change in management as the trust's rationale for adding pharma business Sanofi. "Prices in Europe are falling due to a lot of macro concerns but macro woes are not specifically hurting the companies, so it is about trying to see where the opportunities lie," she said.

Elsewhere, the trust sold out of consumer staple Pepsi at the start of the year, stating that it was anticipating cost pressures to impact its outlook.

"Companies like that will always say their brands will serve them well, and maybe they will, maybe they will fall short, but that was one that we just thought, on valuation grounds, we should exit," she said.