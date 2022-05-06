Head to Head podcast: Stagflation v Recession

In this episode of Head to Head, an Investment Week podcast, experts discuss the possibility of stagflation and recession.

Kathleen Gallagher, features editor, is joined by:

  • Silvia Dall'Angelo, senior economist at Federated Hermes International
  • Salman Ahmed, global head of macro and strategic asset allocation at Fidelity

They talk through the difference between the two scenarios, what are the most important factors and players and how they are positioning themselves in the face of the uncertain future.

Kathleen Gallagher

