Titan Wealth's Peter Doherty on 'buying the cheapest house on the best street' with hybrid bonds

Market still maturing

Michael Nelson
clock • 4 min read

Buying hybrid bonds is like buying “the cheapest house on the best street”, according to Titan Wealth's head of fixed income Peter Doherty.

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