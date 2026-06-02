The Big Interview: ABN AMRO IS CEO Gennetais on fee compression, private credit and ESG dogma

“One thing that is very important to me is that the people I work with are all more knowledgeable than I am,” says Francois Xavier Gennetais, CEO of ABN AMRO Investment Solutions, as he extolls the virtues of staying calm and consistent under pressure.
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