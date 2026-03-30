Richard Saldanha: 'Coming back to Aviva was very much like returning home'

Rethinking technology exposure

Linus Uhlig
clock • 5 min read

When Richard Saldanha resurfaced at Aviva Investors after a brief period at Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) in December 2024, the move was met with surprise across the asset management industry.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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