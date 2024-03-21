AEW Europe CEO Wilkinson: We are 'halfway through' Home REIT's stabilisation phase

Home REIT’s portfolio stabilisation phase is “halfway through”, AEW Europe chief executive officer Rob Wilkinson has said, as the real estate giant eyes the next steps to turn around the fortunes of the embattled investment trust.
Seven months since the firm's UK subsidiary took over as the former FTSE 250 trust's new investment adviser and alternative investment fund manager, the CEO said he hopes Home REIT can get to a more stable footing before the end of this year. "If we carry on making progress, then we should have a good chance of, in the latter part of this year, being at a point where we can then say the debt is either refunded or refinanced and we have a stable basis to go forward," he told Investment Week. "Then obviously it is not really for us to decide, but it is a discussion with the board and wi...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes