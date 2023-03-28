Selectors on Screen: RBC Brewin Dolphin's Michael Paul on opportunities for active managers

Interviews with fund selectors

clock • 1 min read
Selectors on Screen: RBC Brewin Dolphin's Michael Paul on opportunities for active managers

Katrina Lloyd, editor-in-chief of Investment Week, speaks to Michael Paul, head of equity funds at RBC Brewin Dolphin, about his career and how the fund selector role is evolving.

They discuss product development and how Paul's team tries to complement the selections of their direct equities colleagues at the group. 

He also talks about how the team is reassessing funds after a challenging year for the industry in 2022 and where opportunities may lie for active managers in the future, especially in Asia. 

Michael Paul joined RBC Brewin Dolphin in March 2014, and is responsible for Asian, Japanese & alternative collective investment recommendations. Prior to this he was an investment manager at City Asset Management. Michael graduated with a first class degree in Economics from the University of Bath and has the IMC and is a CFA Charterholder.

