Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: Louis Tambe of City Asset Management

Latest in the series

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: Louis Tambe of City Asset Management

In the latest in the ESG Investment Influencers series, Valeria Martinez speaks to Louis Tambe, senior investment analyst at City Asset Management.

Louis joined City Asset Management in February 2021 and is responsible for investment research, fund selection and asset allocation, mainly focused on equity and alternative asset classes.

Before joining CAM, Louis was a fund analyst at FE Investments, where he covered equity and alternative strategies.

He talks to Valeria about the current state of ESG investing, and the outlook for sustainable funds.

ESG Investment Influencers - in partnership with Fidelity International

alt=''

Fidelity International is delighted to partner with Investment Week to support the ESG Investment Influencer series.

In an increasingly complex and changing world of sustainable investing, gaining insight from the industry's leading influencers is crucial in helping us shape how we communicate and evidence our active engagement approach.

Click here to find out more information.

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Blackrock adds new impact bonds strategy to Global Funds range

Janus Henderson appoints chair as Gillingwater retires

More on ESG

Climate change and environmental issues were found to be their clients’ top ESG concern.
ESG

ESG managers: Poor data dogs strong investor demand

'Further improvements needed'

Laura Miller
clock 16 November 2022 • 3 min read
Assets in European climate funds dropped by 6.5% in the first nine months of the year to $303bn.
ESG

A third more climate-focused funds launched in 2022

Research by Morningstar

Laura Miller
clock 16 November 2022 • 1 min read
COP27: Seven funds to help the environment
ESG

COP27: Seven funds to help the environment

Square Mile research

Anna Mercer
clock 15 November 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Partner Insight: The compelling opportunities created by the Inflation Reduction Act

10 November 2022 • 6 min read
02

Industry Voice: Five questions answered on… Asian equities

10 November 2022 • 5 min read
03

Paris overtakes London as Europe's most valuable stock market

14 November 2022 • 1 min read
04

Autumn Statement 22 preview: What should markets expect?

15 November 2022 • 4 min read
05

Majedie Investment trust appoints new manager

10 November 2022 • 2 min read
06

AXA IM poaches UK wholesale sales director from Bellevue

14 November 2022 • 1 min read
17 Nov
United Kingdom
Award

Investment Company of the Year Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot