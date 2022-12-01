Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: Neill Blanks of MainStreet Partners

Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: Neill Blanks of MainStreet Partners

In the latest in the ESG Investment Influencers series, Beth Brearley speaks to Neill Blanks, research director at MainStreet Partners.

Neill joined MainStreet Partners in 2020. He has over 20 years' experience in the asset management industry including the last four years in a senior leadership role at RM Caldecott & Partners, an independent investment firm. 

He talks to Beth about the current state of ESG investing, and the outlook for sustainable funds.

 

Fidelity International is delighted to partner with Investment Week to support the ESG Investment Influencer series.

In an increasingly complex and changing world of sustainable investing, gaining insight from the industry's leading influencers is crucial in helping us shape how we communicate and evidence our active engagement approach.

