Ninety One's Pretorius bets on Partners Group despite cloudy year for listed asset managers

Positive on private equity sector

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
Abrie Pretorious (pictured) is a portfolio manager of the Ninety One Global Quality Equity Income fund.
Image:

Abrie Pretorious (pictured) is a portfolio manager of the Ninety One Global Quality Equity Income fund.

Despite a torrid year for listed asset management firms globally, Ninety One's Abrie Pretorius is still seeing value in private equity and financial services companies, which make up his fund's most recent buys.

Pretorius runs the Ninety One Global Quality Income fund, which has a highly-concentrated portfolio of just 30 stocks held on a five to seven year investment horizon, or as the manager described it, "the closest to private equity you get in the public markets". 

For a fund that does not trade very often, so far this has been one of the most active years for the strategy in the face of a global growth derating, which has allowed the investment team to buy stocks at a much more attractive valuation than the historical average.

One example was Partners Group, the Swiss-based global private equity firm, which has shed 38.5% of its share price value since the start of the year, according to Morningstar data. Other firms in the private equity space, such as Blackstone, Apollo, Carlyle, Eurazeo, 3i, and Brookfield have also performed poorly this year. 

abrdn's Gauld weighs tilt towards value-oriented sectors amid market rotation

Beyond private markets, it has been a cloudy year for listed asset managers in general, with firms such as Schroders and abrdn in the UK, Amundi and DWS in Europe and even US titans such as BlackRock underperforming the broader stock market in 2022.

"Typically, a problem with financial or asset managers is that capital is not really very sticky. A company like Partners Group, where they invest in private equity, they have got a very long lead time, and they can see what the return fees they are going to get on the assets," Pretorius said.

The manager noted that Partners Group is currently trading at its lowest multiple over the last ten years, adding that concerns over overcrowding, rising valuations and performance fees have already been priced in. 

abrdn exits FTSE 100 as F&C gains promotion

"We think the market is being too pessimistic about the future prospects for a business like Partners Group, which has got an impeccable track record in delivering very good returns for their shareholders," he said.

"We continue to see private equity as a structurally growing market, where we can see more and more investors are still reallocating capital to private equity and private markets in general."

Other stocks in the financial services sector the fund snapped up this year were Charles Schwab, the US-based wealth manager, whose share price has fallen by 12.5% year-to-date, and CME Group, the American derivatives exchange, which is down 23.4%. 

In the last three years, the fund has returned 25.8%, according to FE fundinfo, outperforming the IA Global sector, which returned 24.6% over the same period. 

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

US pulls out of 'technical recession' with strong GDP growth in Q3

ECB raises interest rates to highest level since 2009

More on Funds

Chris Cummings (pictured) is the CEO of the Investment Association.
Funds

IA CEO appointed International Investment Funds Association new chair

Chris Cummings

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 26 October 2022 • 1 min read
Changes include an increased exposure to gilts, UK corporate bonds and overseas bonds in the ‘defensive' model
Funds

Evelyn Partners re-adjusts managed portfolio model range

Three of six portfolios impacted

Julia Bahr
Julia Bahr
clock 25 October 2022 • 1 min read
Trevor Hope, manager of the Mobeus VCTs and CIO at Gresham House Ventures
VCTs/EIS

Gresham House works on complimentary funds for Mobeus VCTs amid fundraising

Act as feeders to existing VCTs

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 25 October 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

FCA unveils SDR investment labels

25 October 2022 • 2 min read
02

FCA: SDR 'very different' regime to SFDR

25 October 2022 • 2 min read
03

T. Rowe Price appoints new head of EMEA distribution

27 October 2022 • 1 min read
04

Refinitiv: UK funds suffer largest outflows on record in September

24 October 2022 • 2 min read
05

Industry Voice: Despite headwinds, ESG continues to perform

24 October 2022 • 3 min read
06

Rishi Sunak wins race to become next prime minister

24 October 2022 • 1 min read
03 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds To Watch - Autumn 2022

Register now
Trustpilot