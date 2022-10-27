Ninety One's Pretorius bets on Partners Group despite cloudy year for listed asset managers

Pretorius runs the Ninety One Global Quality Income fund, which has a highly-concentrated portfolio of just 30 stocks held on a five to seven year investment horizon, or as the manager described it, "the closest to private equity you get in the public markets".

For a fund that does not trade very often, so far this has been one of the most active years for the strategy in the face of a global growth derating, which has allowed the investment team to buy stocks at a much more attractive valuation than the historical average.

One example was Partners Group, the Swiss-based global private equity firm, which has shed 38.5% of its share price value since the start of the year, according to Morningstar data. Other firms in the private equity space, such as Blackstone, Apollo, Carlyle, Eurazeo, 3i, and Brookfield have also performed poorly this year.

Beyond private markets, it has been a cloudy year for listed asset managers in general, with firms such as Schroders and abrdn in the UK, Amundi and DWS in Europe and even US titans such as BlackRock underperforming the broader stock market in 2022.

"Typically, a problem with financial or asset managers is that capital is not really very sticky. A company like Partners Group, where they invest in private equity, they have got a very long lead time, and they can see what the return fees they are going to get on the assets," Pretorius said.

The manager noted that Partners Group is currently trading at its lowest multiple over the last ten years, adding that concerns over overcrowding, rising valuations and performance fees have already been priced in.

"We think the market is being too pessimistic about the future prospects for a business like Partners Group, which has got an impeccable track record in delivering very good returns for their shareholders," he said.

"We continue to see private equity as a structurally growing market, where we can see more and more investors are still reallocating capital to private equity and private markets in general."

Other stocks in the financial services sector the fund snapped up this year were Charles Schwab, the US-based wealth manager, whose share price has fallen by 12.5% year-to-date, and CME Group, the American derivatives exchange, which is down 23.4%.

In the last three years, the fund has returned 25.8%, according to FE fundinfo, outperforming the IA Global sector, which returned 24.6% over the same period.