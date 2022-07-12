SIF 2022: The Edit day one

The Edit is Sustainable Investment Festival's exclusive highlights show. It's a 20-minute burst of interviews with top speakers, delegates and exhibitors, plus analysis from respected industry experts. The host is Investment Week acting editor James Baxter-Derrington. On day one, he spoke to experts including Douglas Gurr of the Natural History Museum - one of the keynote speakers - Hortense Bioy of Morningstar, Steve Kenny of Square Mile, Duncan Willsher of 2020 Trustees and more.