SIF 2022: The Edit day one

Interview highlights

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
SIF 2022: The Edit day one

The Edit is Sustainable Investment Festival's exclusive highlights show. It's a 20-minute burst of interviews with top speakers, delegates and exhibitors, plus analysis from respected industry experts. The host is Investment Week acting editor James Baxter-Derrington. On day one, he spoke to experts including Douglas Gurr of the Natural History Museum - one of the keynote speakers - Hortense Bioy of Morningstar, Steve Kenny of Square Mile, Duncan Willsher of 2020 Trustees and more.  

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Hamish Baillie leaves Ruffer after two decades

SIF 2022: 'Every single piece of data tells us we could be heading for a sixth mass extinction event'

More on Multimedia

Holly Mackay spoke at the Sustainable Investment Festival
ESG

SIF 2022: Consumers do not trust industry 'marking own ESG homework'

People want to see 'proof points'

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 12 July 2022 • 2 min read
SIF 2022: Sacha Sadan speaks
ESG

SIF 2022: Regulator confirms SDR rules set for September

FCA’s Sacha Sadan

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 12 July 2022 • 2 min read
Panel discussion: Building capacity to get started in ESG
ESG

SIF 2022: 'ESG is a journey - collaborate to meet the challenges'

'Communication is key'

Julia Bahr
clock 12 July 2022 • 2 min read
Trustpilot