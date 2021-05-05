Tyndall IM's Odd and Murphy: Fighting the homogenisation of asset management

CEO of Tyndall Investment Management Alex Odd and manager of the Tyndall Real Income fund Simon Murphy talk to Mike Sheen about their vision for taking on the established order of the UK asset management industry.

Alex Odd founded Tyndall Investment Management in 2017 in response to growing frustrations with the way in which the UK asset management industry had developed in recent years.

After nearly a decade with M&G and 20 years in the industry, Odd witnessed a rising tide of "homogenisation, indexation and consolidation", and set about launching a firm with a different approach.

"There is now such a high level of commonality, people have almost forgotten what the point of our industry is, which is to make money for clients," the CEO says.

Tyndall began as a "very simple idea", the former manager of the M&G Dividend fund explains; a "single product, single person firm", which would offer high conviction, high active share fund management.

Since then, however, it has "evolved more quickly than expected", with three strategies under its belt, as well as the launch of a partnerships business and a private clients unit.

"Tyndall was set up in response to the direction of travel of the industry," Odd says. "But the reasons why the firm was set up turned out to be more engaging than perhaps even we thought at the outset."

A horse designed by committee

Tyndall places a great deal of personal accountability on the shoulders of its portfolio managers, but this is balanced by the removal of other responsibilities and requirements a fund manager might expect to have to deal with when employed by larger firms.

"If the investment process becomes too involved with committees or risk mitigation, then the ultimate loser in that is the underlying client," says Odd.

"People running money should be accountable for the money that they run. The more people involved in that process, the greater that accountability is diluted and the more likely the outcome is going to be the lowest common denominator.

"A camel is a horse designed by committee, and that seems to be the direction much of the industry has been determined to go with."

What this means for Tyndall as a business hoping to continue its growth trajectory is the firm "has to be demonstrably better" than and "demonstrably different" from its peers.

"Frankly, that means performance has to be good," adds Odd. "We knew that at the outset, and everybody who joins the business knows that."

Fund launches at Tyndall are effectively determined by the talent the firm is able to recruit.

Since launch, Tyndall has hired Felix Wintle from Neptune Investment Management to manage its North American fund, ex-Crux Asset Management Richard Scrope to run its Global Select fund, and Merian Global Investors' Simon Murphy to manage the Real Income fund.

"We look for like-minded individuals, who share a common philosophy and mindset, but have a willingness to put their own ideas out there and are prepared to be judged on that," says Odd.

While none of Tyndall's three funds currently have more than £60m in AUM, all three are top quartile performers in their sectors over three years, according to FE fundinfo data.