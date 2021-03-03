Sustainable investment leaders interview: Schroders' Howard on the 'tangible tools' helping define value

In the third of a new series of interviews with sustainable investment leaders within the asset management industry, Ellie Duncan speaks to Andy Howard, global head of sustainable investment at Schroders, about its work to understand how climate change will impact the value of investments and why it is time for the industry to show its workings.

Investor demand for information and detail on how companies are tackling environmental, social and governance concerns has forced fund houses to become increasingly transparent - but more is needed than just a good story.

"In the past, there have been areas of the [asset management] industry that have been able to focus on telling the story, rather than showing workings," says Schroders' Andy Howard.

"We need to be able to measure the outcomes of that in terms of what we are presenting to clients."

Howard claims instead of focusing on creating a narrative for investors and other stakeholders, Schroders has been concentrating on making sure its approach to ESG, and the various surrounding issues, are embedded in how the firm manages money.

It is this issue of transparency and being able to "show its workings" that is at the top of Howard's agenda as we move into 2021 - a year in which the UK plays host to the UN Climate Change conference and President Joe Biden thrusts the US back into the sustainable spotlight.

Howard argues there is a transition already underway in the asset management industry for firms to prove what it is they are trying to achieve and to demonstrate they are delivering the outcomes they claim.

"There is a very real recognition that as an organisation we need to keep adapting and evolving, and a large part of that is how we demonstrate - and in some ways make more tangible and clearer - the contribution we are making to society as a whole and how we are organising our business to deliver that," he states.

'Tangible tools'

His global sustainable investment team comprises just over 20 people, based across London, Asia and the US.

Howard emphasises that this team is positioned within the broader investment teams as this helps managers effectively incorporate ESG trends, including "their implications for how we manage money and where value will be created in the future, into the way that we make investment decisions".

Howard explains that the world of managing money in which many managers were brought up has fundamentally changed.

"We are going into a world in which our understanding of what drives value and what creates value is different to what a lot of us have come from over the past few decades."

This has been the primary focus for his team, ultimately turning this thinking into tangible tools, frameworks and other types of support they can provide to Schroders' investment teams.

One such example is a framework called SustainEx, which has been rolled out to Schroders' analysts, fund managers and clients.

"Companies increasingly are being held to financial account for the impacts they are having on society or for the costs they are creating in society that are not currently being reflected in their financial performance," Howard says.

He cites carbon prices, plastic taxes and tax avoidance as the type of externalities coming under rising scrutiny.

"[SustainEx] is a very objective, systematic framework that allows us to put a dollar value to the question: If a company was handed a bill for all of the social and environmental costs it has created but not paid for, how big would that bill be? Or if it was a credit note, how big would that credit note be?"